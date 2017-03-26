Redesigned Toyota Coaster gets green ...

Redesigned Toyota Coaster gets green signal for MENA launch

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Keeping up with its heritage of transporting people with peace of mind and delivering unrivalled safety and comfort, the completely redesigned Toyota Coaster has been unveiled in the Middle East and North Africa . Toyota Motor Corporation has given its minibus a major upgrade after 24 years of runaway success in more than 110 countries across the globe, and as of 2015, the Coaster registered cumulative sales of more than 550,000 units since its initial release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar 22 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar 3 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb '17 Raj Chanani 1,274
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb '17 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan '17 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan '17 USS LIBERTY 22
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC