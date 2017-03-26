Redesigned Toyota Coaster gets green signal for MENA launch
Keeping up with its heritage of transporting people with peace of mind and delivering unrivalled safety and comfort, the completely redesigned Toyota Coaster has been unveiled in the Middle East and North Africa . Toyota Motor Corporation has given its minibus a major upgrade after 24 years of runaway success in more than 110 countries across the globe, and as of 2015, the Coaster registered cumulative sales of more than 550,000 units since its initial release.
