Qantas CEO, A Gay Marriage Supporter, Faulted by Aussie Lawmaker
The head of Qantas Airways Ltd., Australia's national carrier, was criticized by a federal lawmaker for campaigning in favor of same-sex marriage. Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce was among a group of more than 30 business leaders, including the CEOs of Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Telstra Corp., who on Thursday petitioned Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to legislate the issue.
