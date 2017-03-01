PSA nears deal to buy Opel from GM - ...

PSA nears deal to buy Opel from GM - sources

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

PARIS/FRANKFURT, March 2 PSA Group and General Motors hope to announce the French carmaker's acquisition of Opel within days after narrowing differences on pension liabilities at GM's European division and other issues, sources told Reuters on Thursday. Talks are progressing well ahead of a PSA board meeting to be held before the tie-up can be unveiled, people close to the discussions said, adding the deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the eve of the Geneva car show.

