Porsche Clan Said to Consider Piech's Exit After VW Allegations an hour ago

Volkswagen AG , is under pressure to give up his last links to the German automaker, a move that could mark the inglorious end to a storied career. Members of the Porsche and Piech families are in talks over replacing the 79-year-old on the supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE , their investment vehicle that owns a majority of VW's voting shares, according to people familiar with the situation. The role is Piech's last official position after spending more than two decades pulling the strings at Volkswagen and putting it into position to become the world's largest automaker.

