Peugeot to announce deal buy Opel from General Motors on Monday
France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the US carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC