Peugeot to announce deal buy Opel from General Motors on Monday

France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the US carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.

