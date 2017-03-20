Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co
The firm set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Shares of Patrick Industries traded up 2.50% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.65.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC