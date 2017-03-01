Opinion: GM Bill Is Self-Driving and ...

Opinion: GM Bill Is Self-Driving and Self-Interested

With states seizing the initiative on shaping the future of self-driving cars, General Motors is trying to persuade lawmakers across the country to approve rules that would benefit the automaker while potentially keeping its competitors off the road. The carmaker denies trying to freeze out other brands, but legislators in four states say GM lobbyists asked them to sponsor bills that the company's competitors contend would do just that.

