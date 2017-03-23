Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars, cites power steering new
Nissan is recalling more than 56,000 cars because of power steering hoses that may leak fluid and potentially lead to fires. Nissan North America says the recall affects the 2013-2014 Murano vehicles.
