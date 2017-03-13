Nissan boosts management presence at Mitsubishi Motors

FILE PHOTO: Shiro Nakamura, Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Nissan Motor Co., poses for a photo with Nissan Gripz concept car at the company's Global Design Center in Atsugi, Japan April 14, 2016. Shadows of Carlos Ghosn , Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance and Mitsubishi Motors Corp's Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko are seen during their joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.