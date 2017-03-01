Nikkei hits 14-month high on rising expectations for US rate hike

TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 14-month high on Thursday after Wall Street soared and the dollar gained on rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in March. The Nikkei gained 1.1 percent to 19,605.85 points in mid-morning trade, after climbing as high as 19,668.01 in early trade, the highest level since December 2015.

