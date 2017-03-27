News 4 mins ago 4:37 p.m.Off-duty FWP...

News 4 mins ago 4:37 p.m.Off-duty FWPD officer, wife killed in single-motorcycle wreck

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Family of Michael and Mary Valdez say the couple loved riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles so much, they named their daughter after them. It was at the corner of Trail Drive and Harley Avenue, right next to the Will Rogers Memorial Center, that the couple's lives came to a yet-unexplainable end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Wed Brutality of Fact 140
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Mar 27 Justin Fairbault Mn 60
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar 22 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar 3 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb '17 Raj Chanani 1,274
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb '17 ArtOfTheSteal 4
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,978,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC