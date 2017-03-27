News 4 mins ago 4:37 p.m.Off-duty FWPD officer, wife killed in single-motorcycle wreck
Family of Michael and Mary Valdez say the couple loved riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles so much, they named their daughter after them. It was at the corner of Trail Drive and Harley Avenue, right next to the Will Rogers Memorial Center, that the couple's lives came to a yet-unexplainable end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC