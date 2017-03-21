Marchionne is 'waiting with anticipat...

Marchionne is 'waiting with anticipation' to meet VW chief

16 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he was looking forward to meeting Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller to discuss a possible tie-up between the two carmakers but added he hadn't seen his counterpart in six to seven months. Marchionne has long advocated car industry mergers to share the costs of making cleaner and more technologically advanced vehicles and has repeatedly relayed his desire via the media.

