Magna may invest up to $1.3 billion to open Slovenia car plant
Magna International has submitted a plan to potentially invest up to 1.24 billion euros in Slovenia to open a car plant, the Slovenian government said. "The final goal is the establishment of an entirely functional car plant in Slovenia with capacity of 100,000 to 200,000 vehicles per year," the government said in a statement on Thursday.
