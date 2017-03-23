Mack gains ground, sees room for further growth
Mack Trucks achieved a 1% market share gain in 2016, and the company sees an opportunity to add to that this year. John Walsh, vice-president of global marketing and brand management with Mack, told press at the Mid-America Trucking Show that 2017 is shaping up to be a good year for the company.
