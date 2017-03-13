Japan automakers willing to work with U.S. on trade grievances
Japan's auto industry, under increasing trade pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, has struck a conciliatory note, saying it is open to addressing American grievances and even defending the president's stance as a "natural" job-building strategy, not protectionism. Japan's auto market is open, but its carmakers, including Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co.
