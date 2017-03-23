J.R.D. Tata (1904-1993) Tata Group
JRD started with 14 firms in the Tata Group. When he left in 1988, it had 95, many of which he founded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC