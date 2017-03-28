Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Corp (...

Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Corp (OSK) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Corp Director Andre Gaumond sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$118,250.00.

