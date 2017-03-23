Insider Selling: Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (DPH) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock
Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc insider Tony Griffin sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,676 , for a total value of A 58,660 .
