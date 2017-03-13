Indian Hotels appoints Giridhar Sanjeevi as CFO2 min ago
New Delhi, Mar 17 Tata Group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd today said it has appointed Giridhar Sanjeevi as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 4, 2017. "The Board of Directors has today approved the appointment of Giridhar Sanjeevi as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from May 4, 2017," Indian Hotels said in a BSE filing.
