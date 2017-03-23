Hyundai, Nissan and other automakers ord...
Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp. and other automakers have been ordered to recall faulty parts in some of their models, South Korea's transportation ministry said Friday. This is part of a broader recall order delivered by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the ministry said.
