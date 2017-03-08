Hyundai Motor's G80 sells over 30,000 in Korea
Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Sunday that it has sold over 30,000 units of the G80 midsized luxury car in the eight months since its launch here. The automaker's G80, one of its luxury Genesis brand models, made its debut in the country in June last year.
