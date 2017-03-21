Hyundai Motor shares hit 22-month high on restructuring hope

Hyundai Motor Co shares on Tuesday rallied over 9 percent to their highest level in 22 months on hopes that its parent group controlled by Chairman Chung Mong-koo may reorganize its structure. FILE PHOTO - Hyundai vehicles are lined up in the company's presentation area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.