Hybrid Boat Feasibility Study in Tokyo
Toyota City, Japan, Mar, 31 2017; Toyota Motor Corporation has developed Japan's first leisure craft with a parallel hybrid system. Subsequently, Toyota will conduct a feasibility study of hybrid boats from July 2018 to March 2021 in Tokyo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC