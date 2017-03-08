How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hudson County

The festivities -- which include parades, food, music, and dancing -- are set to kick off tomorrow night in Jersey City and lead up to Bayonne's annual parade on March 19. The city's 55th annual St. Patrick's parade is set to step off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in Lincoln Park and make its way down Kennedy Boulevard to the Landmark Loew's Theatre in Journal Square. Unlike last year with parade day seeing spring-like weather, Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a high of a mere 33 degrees.

