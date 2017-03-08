How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in...

How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hudson County

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The festivities -- which include parades, food, music, and dancing -- are set to kick off tomorrow night in Jersey City and lead up to Bayonne's annual parade on March 19. The city's 55th annual St. Patrick's parade is set to step off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in Lincoln Park and make its way down Kennedy Boulevard to the Landmark Loew's Theatre in Journal Square. Unlike last year with parade day seeing spring-like weather, Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a high of a mere 33 degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar 3 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb 22 Raj Chanani 1,274
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb 8 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan '17 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan '17 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC