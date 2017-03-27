How Japanese automakers' Trump crisis could develop
U.S. President Donald Trump's bashing of Japanese automakers escalated from his criticism of Toyota Motor Corp.'s plan to build a new plant in Mexico to a call on the automakers to boost their output in the United States and to a demand that Japan import more made-in-America vehicles. The tone of his rhetoric sounds far more radical than in the demands made by the administration of U.S. President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, when the bilateral friction over trade disputes were at its peak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC