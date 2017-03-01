High winds tear Ford logo from atop automaker's headquarters
The blue oval Ford Motor Company logo is missing from the south side of the Ford World Headquarters building in Dearborn, Mich., Thursday, March 2, 2017. According to officials, the blue fabric blew out of its structure and onto the roof due to high winds, Wednesday night.
