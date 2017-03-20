Harley Davidson seeks Downunder debt
Iconic motorcycle brand Harley Davidson is rolling through Australia to test local enthusiasm for its first-ever debt issue outside the United Sates. The maker of America's best-known two-wheeled transport sees the Australian debt market as the smoothest road to growing its investor base in the Asia Pacific Region.
