Gulliver student wins Presidenta s Volunteer Service Award for work with Nicklaus Childrena s

Alessandra Maggioni, Alaz Sengul and Kelly Ann Cosentino of Gulliver Preparatory School were recognized by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program for their community service efforts. Daylin Delgado, Alexandra Reboredo and Dru Barcelo of Miami Lakes Educational Center's Cambridge Journalism Program earned honorable mentions for their entries in the C-SPAN Student Cam Short Documentary Contest.

