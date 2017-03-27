GM February Sales Remain Dull in Chin...

GM February Sales Remain Dull in China, but Outlook Is Bright

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

General Motors ' February sales in China improved slightly compared to a year ago. The sales volume was led by crossovers and MPVs, which were an integral part for the carmaker during the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) 16 hr Justin Fairbault Mn 60
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar 22 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar 3 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb '17 Raj Chanani 1,274
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb '17 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan '17 bonk 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,876,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC