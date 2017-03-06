Geneva journey has been worthwhile: Ratan Tata
From the humble Indica 20 years ago to the sports car RACEMO, Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata feels that it has been "a worthwhile journey" at the prestigious Geneva motor show. GENEVA: From the humble Indica 20 years ago to the sports car RACEMO, Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata feels that it has been "a worthwhile journey" at the prestigious Geneva motor show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC