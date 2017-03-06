Geneva journey has been worthwhile: Ratan Tata

From the humble Indica 20 years ago to the sports car RACEMO, Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata feels that it has been "a worthwhile journey" at the prestigious Geneva motor show. GENEVA: From the humble Indica 20 years ago to the sports car RACEMO, Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata feels that it has been "a worthwhile journey" at the prestigious Geneva motor show.

