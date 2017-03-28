General Motors rejects investor plan for 2 stock classes
The company said Tuesday that the plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund would eliminate the dividend on GM's existing common stock and create a separate dividend-paying security. The New York-based hedge fund intends to submit the non-binding plan at the GM annual shareholders' meeting later this year, where it will also nominate four candidates for GM's board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC