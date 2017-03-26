Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,953 Shares of Tata Motors Limited
Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC