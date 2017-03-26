Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,953 S...

Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,953 Shares of Tata Motors Limited

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period.

