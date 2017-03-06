Ford supplier to plead guilty in U.S. to bid rigging
German supplier Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for Ford Motor Co. and other automakers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
