Ford Says it Will Spend $295 Million on Two New Recalls

16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Ford Motor Co , the second largest U.S. automaker, on Wednesday announced two new recalls affecting 440,000 vehicles and expects to spend about $295 million to fix the issues. The recalls include 211,000 vehicles in North America to replace potentially faulty side door latches and 230,000 vehicles for under-hood fire risks.

