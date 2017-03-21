Fisker teaser shows the VLF Force 1 V10 turned into a roadster

The Dodge Viper is - again - forced into retirement, but at least its spirit will never die in the heart of fans and garages of affluent buyers that opted to secure a VLF Automotive Force 1 supercar. This mod has been designed in cooperation by Henrik Fisker, former General Motors chairman Bob Lutz, and well-known Viper racer Ben Keating - the coup version has been introduced back in January last year.

