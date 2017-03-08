Financials, healthcare push Aussie shares higher; NZ rises

Australian shares rose on Friday as rising odds of a U.S. interest rate hike boosted banks, with healthcare stocks complementing the gains as investors cheered news that a Republican U.S. health plan had cleared its initial hurdles. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 percent, or 17.99 points, to 5,759.2 by 0119 GMT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.