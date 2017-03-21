Drake's Musical Wanderlust on "More Life"
Heavy lies the crown of commercial success. Sometime before the release of his 2016 album, "Views," Drake, the outsider rapper turned pop virtuoso, grew too dominant for his own good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|11 min
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC