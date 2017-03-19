Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $48,723,000 Position in Autoliv Inc.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Autoliv Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,574 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC