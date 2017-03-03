Decision on guns on Madison buses due Tuesday from Supreme Court
Next week, we'll find out the state supreme court's ruling about carrying guns on Madison buses. Metro Transit policy bans guns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
