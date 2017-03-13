Danielle Cormack's motorcycle mission

Harley-Davidson ambassadors Jay Reeve, Caroline Buchanan, Josh Kronfeld and Danielle Cormack who are in Queenstown with 1000 other riders taking part in the 2017 Harley Davidson Iron Run. About 1000 Harley-Davidson motorcyclists have taken over the Queenstown streets for the 2017 Harley-Davidson Iron Run this weekend.

