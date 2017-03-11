Dale Eugene Jensen May 4, 1954 - March 11, 2017
Dale Eugene Jensen was born on May 4, 1954 at Holy Family Hospital in Estherville to Carl and Evelyn Jensen. Dale attended Swea City High School and graduated in 1974.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Estherville Spirit.
