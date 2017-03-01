Daimler To Recall 1 Million Mercedes Cars Due To Risk Of Fire
If you have bought a new Mercedes-Benz in recent times, then you might want to pay attention to this because it seems that due to the risk of fire, Daimler AG has announced that they will be recalling as many as 1 million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles around the world, according to a report from Reuters. It seems that so far there have been at least 51 reported cases of newer-model Mercedes-Benz cars catching on fire, but thankfully there have not been any injuries or death as a result of that, but we guess they probably shouldn't wait until then to take action anyway.
