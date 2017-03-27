Daimler shareholder demands right to be naked at annual meeting
Daimler AG's annual meeting threatened to veer off course for a second year after a shareholder pontificated on his right to be naked. Wilm Diedrich Mueller, well-known for pranking gatherings at companies ranging from Allianz SE to Bayer AG, used his allotted speaking time to criticize the board because he hadn't been invited to appear in "species-appropriate attire."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|11 hr
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC