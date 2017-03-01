Commerce Secretary Ross: Trump Didn't Endorse Border Tax Plan
New U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Donald Trump did not endorse a proposed border tax system on Tuesday in his first speech to Congress on Tuesday, despite a vow to level the tax playing field for U.S. companies that export. Ross, speaking to reporters after the speech, said that Trump was merely pointing out an export tax inequity between the United States and many other countries, not specifying how it should be remedied.
