College students meet with firms and trainers keen to snap up their signatures
These included Ivy Monyenche an Investment Analyst at Schroders Investment, Samuel Khan an Investment Procurement Apprentice at Linklaters, Sam Rohrbasser a Business Analyst at the Ford Motor Company and Alex Watkins who is Managing Director of his own creative design agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|12 hr
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC