Can PSA succeed where GM failed?
General Motors had a choice: Strive to achieve enough scale with its European operation to make headway in a hypercompetitive and increasingly costly market -- or leave that task to someone else. After almost a decade of choosing the former with nothing to show for it, GM ultimately chose the latter, a final acknowledgment that -- just as many industry experts in Europe believe -- a regional power such as PSA Group might be more suited to run the business in the face of increasingly challenging odds.
