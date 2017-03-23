Can airlines bar Shiv Sena MP from flying? Centre to review
NEW DELHI: All those rejoicing Indian carriers' decision to bar Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad from flying should keep their celebrations on hold. The government is examining the 'legality' of all schedule Indian airlines ' move to bar him from flying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC