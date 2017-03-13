Buick expected to replace Regal sedan with 5-door hatch, wagon

The new Regal models are expected to be rebadged versions of Opel's Insignia Grand Sport hatchback, pictured, and Insignia Sports Tourer wagon, which were showcased last week at the Geneva auto show. Photo credit: RICHARD TRUETT General Motors plans to replace the Buick Regal sedan in the United States with a sedan-styled five-door hatchback and Buick's first wagon in two decades, according to two auto forecast firms.

