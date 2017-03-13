Buick expected to replace Regal sedan...

Buick expected to replace Regal sedan with 5-door hatch, wagon

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

The new Regal models are expected to be rebadged versions of Opel's Insignia Grand Sport hatchback, pictured, and Insignia Sports Tourer wagon, which were showcased last week at the Geneva auto show. Photo credit: RICHARD TRUETT General Motors plans to replace the Buick Regal sedan in the United States with a sedan-styled five-door hatchback and Buick's first wagon in two decades, according to two auto forecast firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar 3 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb 22 Raj Chanani 1,274
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb '17 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan '17 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan '17 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,545 • Total comments across all topics: 279,562,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC