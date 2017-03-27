Australian shares post near 2-yr closing high; NZ little changed
Australian shares closed at their highest in nearly two years on Tuesday, buoyed by a rally in financials with the recent round of mortgage rate hikes driving bullish sentiment across the banking sector. The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.3 percent, or 74.5 points, to 5,821.2, its highest close since May 2015.
