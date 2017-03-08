Australia Consumer Watchdog Sues VW's Audi Unit over Emissions Scandal
The Australian consumer watchdog said on Wednesday it was suing the local Audi unit of Volkswagen AG for intentionally selling more than 12,000 vehicles with software which lied about levels of toxic emissions. This follows a separate suit that the watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission , launched against Volkswagen last September for the same alleged offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC