Australia Consumer Watchdog Sues VW's Audi Unit over Emissions Scandal

11 hrs ago

The Australian consumer watchdog said on Wednesday it was suing the local Audi unit of Volkswagen AG for intentionally selling more than 12,000 vehicles with software which lied about levels of toxic emissions. This follows a separate suit that the watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission , launched against Volkswagen last September for the same alleged offense.

